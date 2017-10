The operators of controversial fracking site where protesters broke in and climbed 60ft onto a platform have offered them harnesses because of fears of high winds.

Third Energy said it was also providing hot drinks for the campaigners at the site in Kirby Misperton, North Yorkshire, where heavy rain was forecast.

A woman and two men evaded security in the early hours of Saturday and climbed up the derrick of what the firm called the "workover rig".

Loading article content