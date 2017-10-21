The operators of controversial fracking site where protesters broke in and climbed 60ft onto a platform have offered them harnesses because of fears of high winds.

Third Energy said it was also providing hot drinks for the campaigners at the site in Kirby Misperton, North Yorkshire, where heavy rain was forecast.

A woman and two men evaded security in the early hours of Saturday and climbed up the derrick of what the firm called the "workover rig".

Later, a 29-year-old man who had been up the platform - but voluntarily came down - was arrested.

A Third Energy spokesman said: "Because of concern for the welfare of the two activists remaining on the rig, particularly because of the forecast high winds and rain, Third Energy is making arrangements for the safe resolution of this situation as soon as possible.

"In the interim, Third Energy will be offering them industry standard harnesses and lanyards to clip-on to the rig safely.

"We are also offering them hot drinks."

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said the man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and he remained in custody.

Earlier, the Kirby Misperton Protection Camp said the plan was for the protesters to remain there as long as possible.

In a statement, they said: "We took this action because we feel compelled to make a strong and visible stand against this industry which threatens so much for all of us and future generations; drinkable water, clean air and the very stability of the land beneath our feet are in danger.

"Fracking only benefits a few at the expense of the many. We want to inspire others and demonstrate the power we have when we take a stand."