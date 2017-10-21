CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS: DAYS SIX AND SEVEN

THE first that America and the wider world knew of the presence of Soviet missiles on Cuba came when President John F Kennedy made an 18-minute-long address on television.

Some 100 million startled viewers heard him say: “Within the past week, unmistakable evidence has established the fact that a series of offensive missile sites is now in preparation on that imprisoned island. The purpose of these bases can be none other than to provide a nuclear strike capability against the Western Hemisphere.”

Loading article content