FORMER SNP MP Michelle Thomson has been told she will have to apply online to be readmitted to the party despite being cleared by prosecutors over allegations of mortgage fraud.

Thomson must go through the SNP's website for new recruits if she wants to regain her membership, the Sunday Herald has learned. The instruction came despite Thomson's 36 years in the SNP.

The former MP was never expelled from the SNP but the party maintains that she left when she resigned the whip in the House of Commons. She was also blocked from standing as a candidate in June's general election.

