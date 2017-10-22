POLICE Scotland has refused to pay a £70 flight bill after the force used anti-terror legislation to detain a political activist for hours at Edinburgh Airport.

The £1billion force said there is “no legal basis for reparation” in the case of Eleanor Jones, even though Jones said the police officers told her she could claim the money back.

Jones told the Sunday Herald last week about her treatment by Police Scotland after she tried to get a flight from Edinburgh to Berlin, where she lives.

The 33-year-old artist had been in the capital for her grandfather’s funeral, but her trip back to Germany was delayed by police at the city’s airport.

After making her way through security, she was stopped by two plain-clothed officers who quizzed her on the political views held by her and her family, including twin brother Owen, a Guardian columnist.

She was also asked about her participation in an anti-G20 demonstration earlier in the year in Hamburg.

Jones also handed over the passwords for her iPhone and laptop and had a DNA sample taken at a separate location. She was released without charge.

Police Scotland was legally able to detain and question her in this way under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Individuals who are questioned have no right to silence and it is an offence to wilfully fail to comply with a request made by an officer under this legislation.

Jones was unable to board the plane due to the detention, but ahead of last week’s story she said:

“They told me I could claim that money back but I still have not had it reimbursed.”

However, Police Scotland has since emailed her: “I have had the opportunity, on behalf of the Chief Constable, to fully consider your claim however, in the circumstances; I can see no legal basis for reparation.”

Jones said: “I was lucky I had some money to cough up on the spot to buy another ticket and lucky I had family who lived in the city to stay overnight, but if it was someone who didn't have those privileges what should they do?"

Labour MSP Neil Findlay said: “Ms Jones is not a criminal yet she was escorted away from boarding her flight, held by the police, had her belongings confiscated and her phone and computer data taken, which resulted in her missing her flight. No charges were pressed. Because of all of this she had to pay for another flight and now Police Scotland just shrug their shoulders and say tough! This is completely unacceptable.”

When approached on Friday, a force spokesperson said: “Police Scotland is in dialogue with Ms Jones but does not comment on individual cases."