A 37-year-old man was killed in a crash on the A77 at Maybole in South Ayrshire at around 3.40am yesterday.

The man was driving a blue Chevrolet Lacetti south when the car collided with a northbound lorry at the junction with the B742.

Police said the man died at the scene while the 34-year-old male lorry driver was unhurt.

Loading article content

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or were travelling on the route to contact them.

In a second fatal accident nearby, two people died and three were injured after a car collided with a tree.

Police said a white Toyota Corolla crashed while driving north on the B7024 High Maybole Road in Ayr at around 2.30pm on Friday.

The car appears to have lost control when approaching a left-hand bend, leaving the carriageway and crashing into the tree before coming to rest in a field.

The 31-year-old male driver and a 22-year old female rear seat passenger were found dead at the scene.

Three other male passengers, two aged 16 and one 34-year-old, were injured.