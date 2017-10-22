A SPECTACULAR light show at New Lanark World Heritage Site last night showcased the life of the historic mills and the workers who toiled there.
Shining Lives saw large images projected on to the 230-year-old buildings as part of Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.
The 18th century cotton mills on the banks of the Falls of Clyde were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2001.
Loading article content
Annique Armstrong, VisitScotland Regional Director said: “From ancient monuments and listed buildings to our myths, stories and legends, the 2017 Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology is celebrating Scotland’s people, distinct culture and traditions, and historic landscapes.
“The historic environment forges connections between people and places, so it’s fitting that during Scotland’s current celebratory, themed year, we shone a spotlight on New Lanark’s outstanding universal value. "
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.