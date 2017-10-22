LIAM GALLAGHER is "upset" with a version of Champagne Supernova played by his estranged brother Noel.
The former Oasis frontman criticised Noel, who wrote the 1996 hit, after he played it live at a gig in Brazil.
"Just heard Dolly's version of Champagne Supernova in Brazil. Somebody needs to have a word. It's really upsetting," Liam tweeted.
"My point is just because you wrote it doesn't mean you should always sing it," he went on to say, adding: "It's really upsetting" and "I'm upset".
The antagonism between the brothers is long-standing, with the band splitting in 2009.
In a Q&A with fans earlier this month Liam said Noel "needs all the songs he can get himself these days", when asked if he would sing a song his brother wrote for him.
His description of Noel as Dolly had some on Twitter confused at first.
"Just been trying to find a video of Dolly Parton doing Champagne Supernova before realising he's talking about Noel," wrote @CallumRahman.
Liam released his debut solo album As You Were on October 6, and it surged to the top of the charts – only being knocked off prime position by Pink's Beautiful Trauma on Friday.
