THE family of a Scot who is missing in Vietnam fear he has been kidnapped, after a taxi driver sped off before he could follow friends out of the car.
Connor Leslie, 23, from Newtonhill in Aberdeenshire, was last seen at about 2.30am local time (9.30pm BST on Friday) in Hanoi.
He was in the city with a group of friends who got out of a taxi which sped off before Leslie could step out.
The missing man’s friends and family said he had been "taken against his will". His cousin Scott Leslie said the family is "absolutely terrified".
He said Leslie was “in a taxi and his friends were getting out…and the taxi driver just sped off before Connor could get out of the car.
“They had an altercation with the taxi driver. I believe they had already given a large sum of money to him and then he asked for more.”
The missing man who works in the oil and gas industry was on holiday with friends.
A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: "We are assisting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Vietnam, and our staff are in contact with the Vietnamese police.”
