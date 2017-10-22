Scottish Labour party sources were briefing on the run up to the deadline for new members to join and vote in the leadership battle that over a thousand Asian members had joined the party. Indeed, one party source claimed that a recruitment campaign among the Asian community emerged to ‘edge it for Anas’ - meaning Anas Sarwar, the candidate from the right of the party - and that of the 1600 new members, 1200 had ‘Asian sounding names.’

Reports of this surge in recruitment have been combined with calls for a strict vetting process. There have been examples of multi-resident households signing up using only one e-mail address or a single phone number. This has raised concerns, especially when new members are not required to provide a signature. The branch secretary of the Labour Glasgow Southside branch – covering an area where much of the new Asian intake comes from - quit his post in protest at recruitment irregularities following last week's revelations by the Sunday Herald.

The Asian community is extremely well integrated into our cultural and social life. But when it comes to politics and the media, Asians have very limited representation. This context makes discussing the Sarwar recruitment drive and influx of Asian members particularly complex. It is of course entirely legitimate that many Asian people would embrace the possibility of Scotland’s first ever Asian First Minister. It is also problematic to assume that those who comprise the 1200 people with ‘Asian sounding names’ are necessarily backing Sarwar. As Sarwar says: “There were no complaints when people joined to vote for Jeremy – but some in the party have questioned the number of people with Asian sounding names joining up. We are proud to be a diverse party and action must be taken against anyone involved in this smear against new members.”

Loading article content