A NUMBER of people are believed to have been involved in the incident which lead to the death of man near an Edinburgh pub last night.
The 44-year-old died following the incident which took place close to the Longstone Inn, in the south west of the city.
Police were called to pathway nearby at around 1.30am, where the male was found.
He had suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but pronounced dead several hours later.
The death is currently being treated as suspicious and the area has been cordoned off while inquiries are carried out.
DCI Keith Hardie, from the major investigation team, said: "We believe a number of people were involved in the disturbance in the lane at the side of the Longstone Inn, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to get in touch immediately."
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 486, of Sunday, October 22, or by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
