THE Scottish MP who missed a vote on Universal Credit to officiate a football game could be set to miss more than a month of parliament to go the World Cup.

Football's biggest tournament returns this summer, beginning on June 14, and Douglas Ross is among the team of Scottish referees being considered.

Before being elected this year, the Moray MP said he would give up his second job as a football official, but controversially chose to run the line during a Champions League match in Barcelona rather than attend a debate on Universal Credit in the House of Commons last week.

