Access to safe, affordable and effective means of fertility control – abortion and contraception – surely constitutes one of the most significant social developments of the twentieth century. Its increasing availability has, arguably, fundamentally altered women’s rights as well as the structure, health and welfare of the family unit. Crucial to this history is the 1967 Abortion Act, which reaches its 50th anniversary this week on October 27 2017. It is an important milestone for the bill that succeeded where six previous abortion bills had failed, and that spearheaded a wave of liberalising legislation across the Western world. The anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on Scotland’s position within this history.

Some will be aware that a Scottish politician was the architect of the Act: David Steel, a young Liberal MP for the Scottish borders. Shortly after the 1964 general election, Steel was offered the equally sensitive subjects of homosexual and abortion law reform. Both Private Member’s Bills had already been passed in the House of Lords and awaited a champion in the Commons. Given governmental reluctance to become embroiled in this deeply controversial subject, each abortion reform attempt was left to the ‘lottery’ of the Private Member’s Bill and the individual conscience of politicians. Steel opted for abortion because Scottish opinion was believed to be even more adamantly opposed to homosexual law reform.

In fact, when Steel put forward his 1966 Medical Termination of Pregnancy Bill, many questioned the involvement of a Scottish politician in this thorny subject. Scots law classified abortion as a common law offence without strictly defined limits, so that it was possible to interpret it more elastically than its English equivalent. In the decades before 1966, the Scottish legal establishment considered abortion a matter of medical discretion, and advised that a pregnancy could be terminated legally by any medical practitioner when acting in ‘good faith’ in the interests of the health or welfare of his patient.

