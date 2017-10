They have long been known for their spartan bunks, shared bathrooms and kitchens, where guests were expected to do 'chores' in the kitchen or common room to help keep costs down.

Tourists looking for an inexpensive roof over their head in Scotland have put up with such challenges at youth hostels – albeit with a smile on their faces because they are saving a fortune by pitching in to make their own meals and breakfasts.

But the Scottish Youth Hostel Association (SYHA) has recently signalled a major shift in standards, with improved facilities that would appeal to people who would otherwise book into a budget hotel.

