AN extensive police operation was under way after a man died after a disturbance outside an Edinburgh pub.

A number of people are understood to have been involved in the alleged incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but died a short time later.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the disturbance.

Police said the 44-year-old victim was seriously injured in a lane beside the Longstone Inn, in Longstone Road, at around 1.30am on Sunday.

Detectives believe a number of people were involved in the disturbance and are appealing for witnesses.

The area has been cordoned off while the scene is investigated.

Forensic experts combed the scene for evidence and door to door inquiries were being conducted.

It is unclear if there is any CCTV footage of the time leading up to and after the incident.

The popular inn sits in the centre of the Longstone community in the west side of Edinburgh.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Hardie, of Police Scotland, said: "We believe a number of people were involved in the disturbance in the lane at the side of the Longstone Inn, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to get in touch immediately."

It was reported that one resident, Christine Wright, 65, who lives opposite the scene, said she had been heard "commotion” at the time of the incident, adding: "I didn’t hear an argument but I did hear a lot of banging.

"When I did look out I saw a blue flashing light - that was about half past one. “I’m astounded.

"We do get a lot of things going on but I’ve never seen all the crime scene things up.

"I just assumed it was some drunks. “I’ll be really devastated if it’s anyone we know.”

It was also reported another resident, who did not want to be named, had described such an incident as unusual for the area, adding: “It’s shocking.

"That pub is usually heaving at the weekend but there’s never usually any bother. “It’s such a quiet area round here, you never hear anything.”

Meanwhile, police involved in the hunt for missing man Colin Macpherson have recovered a body.

Officers said they were called to Pirniefield Bank, Seafield, on Sunday afternoon, where the body of a man was found at around 1.20pm.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal, police said.

A police spokesman said: "Whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, the family of missing man Colin Macpherson have been informed.”

Officers had launched a search and a public appeal for information after Mr Macpherson disappeared from the Meadowbank area last week.

He had been last seen at his Moray Park Terrace home at around 8.10pm on Tuesday by a family member, and was last spoken to at around 11pm.

He was then discovered to be missing at around 8.30am last Wednesday. Family became concerned when Mr Macpherson failed to keep an appointment and contacted the police.