Nicola Sturgeon has been forced to check into a hotel after the First Minister's official residence in Edinburgh was forced to shut for urgent ceiling repairs.
Her cabinet will also be forced to hold their regular meetings away from Bute House, an A-listed building in the heart of the capital.
Ms Sturgeon will spend at least this week in the hotel while alternative accommodation is found for her.
Bute House has been shut after routine checks found the ceiling was in need of urgent repair.
Further inspection work are required to the A listed building, which is located at Charlotte Square in Edinburgh and owned by the National Trust for Scotland.
Meetings of the Scottish Cabinet will take place at St Andrew’s House for the duration of the works, said the Scottish Government.
Temporary alternative arrangements are being put in place for the First Minister’s accommodation and working requirements while she is in Edinburgh.
The repairs, which have been advised by the building’s conservationists, are being coordinated by Historic Environment Scotland and are expected to be completed over the winter months.
Bute House is an historic Georgian building constructed in the 1790s. It is situated in Edinburgh’s New Town, a World Heritage site, and has been the official residence of the First Minister since Scottish devolution in 1999.
The conservation and care of Bute House is delivered through partnership and collaboration between the Scottish Government, Historic Environment Scotland, National Galleries of Scotland, National Trust for Scotland and the Bute House Trustees.
