MORE high street shops could face closure as it is claimed a Holyrood sweetener to relieve the pain as spending at the tills fails to meet rent rates is "at serious risk of being viewed as a flop".

The Scottish Retail Consortium said high streets were already bearing the brunt of soaring costs and many stores will be forced out of business after next year’s rates were set at 3.9 per cent.

However, now it is claimed that when the then Community Empowerment Bill was being scrutinised by Holyrood three years ago the SRC put in a submission in which they supported the principle of the relief but voiced doubt over how extensively the rates discount would be deployed as it was not accompanied by any cash from government to local councils.

Now concerns have been raised after only two found the means to do so in one year.

David Lonsdale of the SRC said: “Two years have passed since councils first got the power to reduce business rates in their areas, but barely any local authorities have bothered to act on it.

"This is hugely disappointing at a time when one out of every ten shops in Scotland’s town centres is lying empty and action is needed to cut the cost of doing business and revive our high streets.

"This Scottish Government initiated policy is at serious risk of being viewed as a flop due to lack of take up by councils.

"Scottish Ministers should redouble their efforts to get more local authorities to capitalise on this opportunity to support high streets and town centres.

“Whilst Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire are to be commended for taking action, more widespread adoption by Scottish councils of this local rates relief is – for the moment at least – like the hole in a Polo Mint, missing.”

This also prompted the body that represents most Scottish councils, the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities, to say: “COSLA welcomed the new power to introduce rates relief locally.

"It is nonetheless entirely at councils’ local discretion whether to use these powers and any relief offered needs to be paid for.

"This therefore has to be understood within the current challenging financial environment for local government.”

The SRC cited the earlier lauding of the move that local authorities will be able to lower rates bills for businesses in their area which "means councils will be able to reduce rates bills based on criteria they choose, such as the type of property, its location, occupation or activity".

Labour MSP Daniel Johnson lodged a question at Holyrood to "ask the Scottish Government which local authorities have implemented the local discretionary rates relief available each year under the Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act 2015, and what plans it has to encourage more local authorities to do so".

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay responded: "Perth and Kinross Council made use of the local relief powers available and Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Council have done so in 2017-18.

"The Scottish Government continues to encourage all local authorities to utilise their powers to award local rates relief to address any local issues they identify."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Councils have wide ranging powers to reduce the rates paid by any ratepayer in their area.

"Scottish Ministers strongly encourage local councils to consider use of these important powers to support local businesses where there is a need to do so.

"Councils are independent bodies, democratically elected and accountable to their local electorate and it is for councils to determine how they prioritise their resources.”