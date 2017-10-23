Some 192 children have taken part in the 31st Dreamflight charity trip to Florida.
Here are two of the Scottish youngsters who have been involved this year:
Nathan Korol, 11, Dundee
"I've had rollercoaster rides, loads of parks, and dolphins - what more could you want on a holiday?
"I have had to have a lot of operations which has stopped me doing certain things in the past.
"God knows what I'll say to my family - it has just been the best 10 days of my life."
Harvey Cushley, 12, Ayrshire
"The rollercoasters have probably been the best thing. I used to go on just the little ones when I was younger, but now I just go on the big rides.
"The first one was quite scary but I've got used to it - I just sort of went for it and thought: 'why not?'
"The adults and the group leaders have all been brilliant fun, lots of fun and songs and games."
