Some 192 children have taken part in the 31st Dreamflight charity trip to Florida.

Here are two of the Scottish youngsters who have been involved this year:

Nathan Korol, 11, Dundee

"I've had rollercoaster rides, loads of parks, and dolphins - what more could you want on a holiday?

"I have had to have a lot of operations which has stopped me doing certain things in the past.

"God knows what I'll say to my family - it has just been the best 10 days of my life."

Harvey Cushley, 12, Ayrshire

"The rollercoasters have probably been the best thing. I used to go on just the little ones when I was younger, but now I just go on the big rides.

"The first one was quite scary but I've got used to it - I just sort of went for it and thought: 'why not?'

"The adults and the group leaders have all been brilliant fun, lots of fun and songs and games."