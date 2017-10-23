CELTIC have won the FIFA Fan Award for 2017 for a 360-degree display in honour of the Lisbon Lions at an end of season match against Hearts that put the club's safety certificate in doubt.

The Hoops were nominated alongside Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen for their full-stadium tifo display celebrating the Lisbon Lions' historic European Cup triumph fifty years ago.

The hardcore Green Brigade fans group created the award-winning display which featured a ‘Lisbon Lions’ motif across the North stand and a European Cup from the Jock Stein Stand opposite a giant 50 emblazoned inside a gold star.

It was set up to mark the five decades since Jock Stein’s men became the first British team to win the European Cup, beating Helenio Herrera’s Inter Milan 2-1 in the final.

It was a later controversial pyrotechnics display by the Hoops Ultras during the same game that provoked "serious concerns" from emergency services which had posed a "risk to the renewal of a safety certificate necessary for the operation of the stadium".

Details of the concerns emerged in a letter to fans as Celtic decided to close the Green Brigade section of the stadium for two matches after "unsafe behaviour" including the last home game of the season against Hearts on May 27.

There had been particular concern about flares being smuggled into the Hearts clash as they celebrated the European Cup victory anniversary.

One day before the current safety certificate expired club chief executive Peter Lawwell, announced the safe standing area used by the Green Brigade would be closed for two matches. The action was understood to be in response to UEFA disciplinary charges following pro-IRA banners at last week's Champions League qualifier against Linfield.

Celtic Park had its annual safety certificate renewed after officials felt the club had taken "proportionate action" to deal with serious concerns from the emergency services about flares set off by fans.