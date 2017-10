CELTIC have won the FIFA Fan Award for 2017 for a 360-degree display in honour of the Lisbon Lions at an end of season match against Hearts that put the club's safety certificate in doubt.

The Hoops were nominated alongside Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen for their full-stadium tifo display celebrating the Lisbon Lions' historic European Cup triumph fifty years ago.

@celticfc officially the best fans in the world 🍀 pic.twitter.com/aVGISK45yx — Celtic FC SLO (@CelticFCSLO) October 23, 2017

The hardcore Green Brigade fans group created the award-winning display which featured a ‘Lisbon Lions’ motif across the North stand and a European Cup from the Jock Stein Stand opposite a giant 50 emblazoned inside a gold star.

