CELTIC have won the FIFA Fan Award for 2017 for a 360-degree display in honour of the Lisbon Lions at an end of season match against Hearts that put the club's safety certificate in doubt.
The Hoops were nominated alongside Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen for their full-stadium tifo display celebrating the Lisbon Lions' historic European Cup triumph fifty years ago.
👏👏👏— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) October 23, 2017
It's official! #CelticFC fans are #TheBest in the world! pic.twitter.com/B0JbwUjZ0E
@celticfc officially the best fans in the world 🍀 pic.twitter.com/aVGISK45yx— Celtic FC SLO (@CelticFCSLO) October 23, 2017
The hardcore Green Brigade fans group created the award-winning display which featured a ‘Lisbon Lions’ motif across the North stand and a European Cup from the Jock Stein Stand opposite a giant 50 emblazoned inside a gold star.
Loading article content
It was set up to mark the five decades since Jock Stein’s men became the first British team to win the European Cup, beating Helenio Herrera’s Inter Milan 2-1 in the final.
It was a later controversial pyrotechnics display by the Hoops Ultras during the same game that provoked "serious concerns" from emergency services which had posed a "risk to the renewal of a safety certificate necessary for the operation of the stadium".
Details of the concerns emerged in a letter to fans as Celtic decided to close the Green Brigade section of the stadium for two matches after "unsafe behaviour" including the last home game of the season against Hearts on May 27.
There had been particular concern about flares being smuggled into the Hearts clash as they celebrated the European Cup victory anniversary.
One day before the current safety certificate expired club chief executive Peter Lawwell, announced the safe standing area used by the Green Brigade would be closed for two matches. The action was understood to be in response to UEFA disciplinary charges following pro-IRA banners at last week's Champions League qualifier against Linfield.
Celtic Park had its annual safety certificate renewed after officials felt the club had taken "proportionate action" to deal with serious concerns from the emergency services about flares set off by fans.
Congratulations, Celtic! 🍀— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) October 23, 2017
Winners of the FIFA Fan Award 2017 🏆 #TheBest pic.twitter.com/ptGJtKU3PQ
🤳🏆 #CelticFC Chairman Ian Bankier and @CelticFCSLO thank the fans for being #TheBest! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jZBK0HVfuh— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) October 23, 2017
Diego's here to back the Celts for the worlds best fans @celticfc 🍀 pic.twitter.com/HMEmpXI8h3— Celtic FC SLO (@CelticFCSLO) October 23, 2017
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.