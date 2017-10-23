Brian Conley joked that he had bought his bald Strictly rival Simon Rimmer a hairdryer for Christmas after he beat him on the dancefloor.
The comedian was eliminated from the BBC contest on Sunday night after a dance-off against Sunday Brunch star Rimmer.
Speaking on spin-off show It Takes Two, Conley insisted he had “no animosity towards Simon”.
Loading article content
“I even got him a Christmas present,” he told host Zoe Ball.
“I bought him a hairdryer. I’ve kept the receipt…”
Simon Rimmer (Matt Crossick/PA)
Conley said he had enjoyed his twirl on the dancefloor and was grateful to the support he had received from fans, admitting he hoped he had not let anyone down.
He said he would still be watching as the rest of the contestants waltz their way through the competition.
“I shall be in a yacht just off the coast of Barbados, but I’ll be keeping an eye on you!” he warned.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.