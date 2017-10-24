You could go to the Scottish capital and traipse around the Castle and Parliament with the other tourist cattle. On the other hand, you could see the city from a different angle with these alternative Edinburgh must-sees.

(nschouterden/Flickr)

Ok, ok so it’s not that hidden, there’s a bloomin’ great dormant volcano sticking out the middle of it! But still, this gem is often overlooked by the crowds who get no further than the Scottish Parliament and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

If you’ve packed your walking shoes, Arthur’s Seat and Salisbury Crags will surely give you some of the best views of the capital and the Firth of Forth.

But you don’t have to be that adventurous to savour its delights. A ramble through the park will soon get you off the beaten track and muttering: “I can’t believe I’m in the middle of a capital city!”

(Jenni Douglas/Flickr)

Still hankering for the days of train sets, spinning tops and space hoppers? The Museum of Childhood, handily located on the Royal Mile, has something for all ages.

Children can learn about youngsters in bygone eras and gawp at their collection of toys, while adults can enjoy a trip down memory lane and will no doubt start a lot of sentences with “I remember when…”

(dun_deagh/Flickr)

If sipping lattes and craft beer between visits to bijou independent shops is your kind of thing, then Stockbridge is the place to go. This affluent area of the New Town is much sought after by property buyers but often missed by visitors to the city.

Around a 30-minute walk downhill from Princes Street, it’s bursting with cafes, antique shops, well-stocked charity shops and quality bars. And if you fancy a stroll, some of the prettiest parts of the Water of Leith run right through this district.

(Neil Turner/Flickr)

This, one of the UK’s oldest museums, recently reopened to the public following a £4 million transformation. While the subject matter might not be to everyone’s taste, it houses a fascinating collections of anatomical specimens and artefacts charting the development of surgery.

Exhibit most likely to make you say “yeuch” out loud? A pocket book made from the skin of the infamous murderer William Burke.

(Stuart Caie/Flickr)

Art lovers should aim to make a pilgrimage to see “Edinburgh’s Sistine Chapel”. Artist Phoebe Anna Traquair devoted eight years of her life from 1893 onwards to creating the jaw-dropping murals at a church at the foot of Broughton Street.

It’s truly awe-inspiring, but many Edinburgh folk don’t even know it’s there. Check admission times though, because the place is mainly used as a venue for private events and weddings. It usually flings open its doors during the Edinburgh Festival season.

(alljengi/Flickr)

Learn all about Leith’s seafaring past with a visit to Trinity House Maritime Museum. It’s free to go in but be sure to plan your visit because you can only get in on a one-hour pre-booked guided tour. Might as well head to one of Leith’s many eateries or cafes when you’re done!

7. Farmers’ markets

(Wendy/Flickr)

If “organic”, “fresh”, “homemade” and “no food miles” are words you like to see next to your food, then get down to the Edinburgh Farmer’s Market at Castle Terrace every Saturday from 9am to 2pm. It’s guaranteed you’ll spend a fortune if you go to it hungry!

You’ll also find smaller markets in Stockbridge, Leith and the Grassmarket during the weekend. Yum!