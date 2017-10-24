A Conservative MP has been criticised for sending a "sinister" letter to universities which requested the names of professors teaching about Brexit.

Chris Heaton-Harris, a Tory whip and Leave campaigner, also asked establishments to supply copies of their syllabuses and links to online lectures covering the topic.

The request was sent to vice chancellors across the country, the Guardian reported.

Professor David Green, Vice Chancellor at the University of Worcester, said: "When I read this extraordinary letter on Parliamentary paper from a serving MP, I felt a chill down my spine. Was this the beginnings of a very British McCarthyism?"

A copy of the letter from Mr Heaton-Harris, seen by the Press Association, states: "I was wondering if you would be so kind as to supply me with the names of professors at your establishment who are involved in the teaching of European affairs, with particular reference to Brexit.

"Furthermore, if I could be provided with a copy of the syllabus and links to the online lectures which relate to this area I would be much obliged."

Prof Green said had not heard of Mr Heaton-Harris, MP for Daventry, before receiving the letter but discovered he had previously described himself as a Eurosceptic.

He said: "I realised that his letter just asking for information appears so innocent but is really so, so dangerous.

"Here is the first step to the thought police, the political censor and Newspeak, naturally justified as 'the will of the British people', another phrase to be found on Mr Heaton-Harris's website.

"Then I thought that only one response was appropriate, which Churchill spoke so brilliantly for all who love Britain and democracy when he said 'we shall outlive the power of tyranny' and 'we shall never surrender'.

"That is my reply to Mr Heaton-Harris MP's sinister letter."

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner branded Mr Heaton-Harris' actions "unacceptable" and "ignorant".

She told reporters: "I hope that Jo Johnson, as the minister for universities, comes right out and clarifies what the Government's position is on this because I would hope that's not their current position, because that's a very ignorant position as to how universities are run.

"Quite frankly governments should keep their nose out of how universities teach lessons.

"I'm sure that students know the difference between indoctrination and the ability to study and learn and challenge perceptions and challenge ideas."

Ms Rayner added: "I think it's a very ignorant comment to make and a very concerning comment when they want to interfere in the way that our universities are run.

"Professors know what they are doing and quite frankly I think it was an ill-judged comment and remark to make and he should withdraw it."

Professor Kevin Featherstone, head of the European Institute at the London School of Economics (LSE), described it as an "offensive query".

He was not aware if the letter had been sent to the LSE, but had been shown a copy by an academic at another establishment.

He said: "What is the motivation behind asking what are you teaching on Brexit? That's the worrying aspect which smacks of a kind of McCarthyite interest.

"In other words, once he's received information, then what would he be doing about it?

"Would he be challenging universities to say that the proportion of academics that support Remain and those who support Brexit is wrong, and you somehow need to address that?"

Prof Featherstone said personal views on Brexit "rarely come out in the classroom" and students are encouraged to "think outside the box".

He added: "We should not be relaxed about this. It is an offensive query."

Jessica Cole, head of policy at the Russell Group, which represents 24 leading universities, said: "Russell Group courses are designed to be intellectually rigorous and help students develop the capacity to grapple with complicated issues. Brexit certainly falls into this category.

"Universities are independent of government and detailed course content and hiring decisions are matters for individual institutions.

"Whether academics supported leave or remain at the referendum has no bearing on their ability to deliver stimulating, challenging courses which include a full range of views and opinions on our relationship with Europe."

ends Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman told a Westminster briefing that Mr Heaton-Harris had not been acting as a government representative in the matter.

The spokesman said: "This was sent in his capacity as an MP, not a government representative.

"What the Prime Minister has always been very clear on is her respect for the freedom and independence of universities and the role they play in creating open and stimulating debate.

"Free speech is one of the foundations on which our universities are built and, of course, it should be protected."

ends Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of Universities UK, said: "This request suggests an alarming attempt to censor or challenge academic freedom.

"It is essential that universities remain places where free speech flourishes. This means protecting independence in academic study, encouraging rigorous debate and providing opportunities to hear and challenge a diverse range of views."

A spokeswoman for Newcastle University said: "A letter from Mr Heaton-Harris MP was sent to our Vice Chancellor and we will not be responding to it."

Professor Thom Brooks, Dean of Durham Law School at Durham University, said: "If you are trying to find out the names of people who are involved in the teaching of stuff, well then that suggests that there's something, some possible threat to academic freedom.

"There is this space for people to, rightly, challenge ideas in universities and elsewhere in the education service.

"Our country has some of the best universities in the world, we are very proud of this, and to think that you've got an MP who is trying to find out who is saying what to who and where in our universities is a bit chilling."

He said he was looking into whether Durham University had also received the letter.

mfl Mr Heaton-Harris tweeted: "To be absolutely clear, I believe in free speech in our universities and in having an open and vigorous debate on Brexit."

The Chancellor of Oxford University, Lord Patten of Barnes - a former Conservative Party chairman - accused Mr Heaton-Harris of "idiotic Leninism".

"I couldn't believe that this could come from Conservative MP. I think he must be an agent of Mr Corbyn in terms of further increasing the number of young people who want to vote Labour," he told BBC Radio 4's World At One.

"It is absolutely disgraceful. I am sure that most university vice chancellors will deal with it in the most appropriate way, which is to drop it in the wastepaper basket.

"If he doesn't know that universities are autonomous, that universities aren't like Chinese re-education camps, then he doesn't know very much about what it's like to live in a free society."