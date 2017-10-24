South Lanarkshire schools are on lockdown as police deal with an ongoing stand off with an armed man.
Pupils from Auchinraith Primary School, Calderside Academy and Calderside Nursery are being kept inside amidst a police incident in Blantyre.
South Lanarkshire Council confirmed that the pupils are being kept inside the premises as a precaution and the school is not involved.
Firearms officers and negotiators are surrounding a house on Morris Crescent where a man has barricaded himself in a house with a crossbow.
Early reports have suggested that a woman is also in the property although it is unclear if she has been taken hostage.
A cordon has been put in place around the property as teams attempt to disarm the man.
The incident is ongoing.
