A man has been arrested after three-hour stand off with police in Blantyre.
The 36-year-old was detained at the scene after barricading himself in a house on Morris Crescent with a crossbow.
His arrest comes after a loud explosion was heard and flames were seen coming out of the house, where a woman was also present.
Police confirmed that the incident, involving firearms officers and negotiators, had resulted in his arrest.
The female was checked over by ambulance staff.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene and are currently working to extinguish a fire within the property.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "A 36-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with an incident in Morris Crescent, Blantyre."
A spokesman for The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were alerted at 11.30am on October 24 to reports of an incident on Morris Crescent, Blantyre.
“Operations Control immediately mobilised three appliances to the scene and crews remain in attendance.”
