STV weatherman Sean Batty will host the tenth annual Herald Society Awards in Glasgow next week as finalists wait to discover which people and projects will be named as the best of 2017.
The event, in association with Social Work Scotland, recognises the most imaginative, innovative and effective work in the public and voluntary sector. Awards will be presented at a gala dinner on Wednesday at the Radisson Blu Hotel, and more than 250 guests are expected.
A decade of past winners has included a major NHS ‘greywater’ hospital recycling project, successful campaigns on behalf of parents on public transport and children in care, and a pensioner inventor whose gadgets aimed to improve safety for older Scots.
The importance of recognising achievements in the public and voluntary sector has grown in every successive year. in the face of growing demand and cost pressures, and this year’s event will be no exception.
Eamonn Connolly, Director at EVH, which is sponsoring the event, said “With the Award Ceremony now fast approaching, we cannot wait to see which worthy finalist will prevail. I don’t envy the judges.”
Professor Jennifer Davidson, Executive Director, The Institute for Inspiring Children’s Futures – who was one of the judges – said “ This year’s Herald Society Award finalists deliver exceptional and innovative activities that help build on the strengths of every child." Helping children reach their full potential involves everyone pulling together and the awards reflect the excellent and truly inspiring work going on throughout Scotland.” Fellow judge Valerie Surgenor, of sponsors MacRoberts LLP added “The evening will be a fantastic celebration of organisations and individuals who go the extra mile.”
Ian Welsh, Chief Executive, Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland said the event woud celebrate a "range of great initiatives and inspiring individuals." who play a vital role to help improve Scottish society”
Andy Sinclair, Head of Legacy at the Scottish Government added: “It is sure to be a fantastic celebration." of so many inspirational people and organisations doing phenomenal work across the country”
