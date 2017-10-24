STV weatherman Sean Batty will host the tenth annual Herald Society Awards in Glasgow next week as finalists wait to discover which people and projects will be named as the best of 2017.

The event, in association with Social Work Scotland, recognises the most imaginative, innovative and effective work in the public and voluntary sector. Awards will be presented at a gala dinner on Wednesday at the Radisson Blu Hotel, and more than 250 guests are expected.

A decade of past winners has included a major NHS ‘greywater’ hospital recycling project, successful campaigns on behalf of parents on public transport and children in care, and a pensioner inventor whose gadgets aimed to improve safety for older Scots.

