CONTROVERSIAL plans to redevelop a former university building into luxury flats a have received a setback after councillors delayed approval of the scheme amid widespread local opposition.

The proposed development by housebuilder CALA Homes would see the landmark B-listed David Stow building in Glasgow's west end converted into flats while scores of protected trees on the site would be destroyed if the proposal is given the green light, say the protesters.

Hundreds of residents have protested at the plans which would see more than 400 homes built on the historic site of Strathclyde University's former Jordanhill Campus.

Residents have complained about the loss of green space and the chopping down of more than 70 trees on the site.

The executive director of development and regeneration services had recommended the planning applications committee should approve the scheme at its meeting yesterday.

But the committee unanimously agreed that a pre-Determination Hearing must take place before a final decision and will hear arguments from both the developers and the local objectors within the next 6 to 8 weeks.

The move comes six years after planning permission in principle was obtained by the university, owners of the 31-acre site, for a residential developer.

Jordanhill Community Council welcomed the delay amid fears there is no provision for locals in the plans and ancient woodland and green space would be lost forever.

Ken Robertson, a spokesman for Jordanhill Community Council, said: “We are encouraged by the decision of the Planning Applications Committee.

“Now we will be able to present our case directly to the decision-makers and stress that local people must be involved in shaping their own future. Glasgow’s new administration has said it is committed to community participation and so are we.

“Today is only a first step but it offers hope that we might get a development at Jordanhill Campus of which all can be proud.”

The community council claims the proposals in their current form also make no provision for schooling, extra traffic volumes, local amenities or the management of local sports pitches.

The protest group says that much of the site's open space leisure grounds and ancient woodland will be lost to the local community and wider city.

The site, owned by Strathclyde University, was from 1913-93 home to Jordanhill College.

Two other buildings, Graham House and Douglas House, which do not have listed status, are also to be conserved and converted.

Playing fields and acres of ancient woodland located on the site will be protected with designated play areas of various styles proposed within the site.

Residents objections include concerns over a lack of social housing, the absence of amenities within the development, traffic management and the impact on local schools.

Cala has previously said half of the development will remain as greenspace, and maintains it will "create a wide range of much needed, high quality homes".

The housebuilder says that almost 200 jobs will be created by the £94 million development, which they insist will significantly boost the Glasgow economy.

The development would raise an extra £1.3 million in council tax, while 420 trees are set to be planted at the site. A new community facility operated by Glasgow Life will also be made available to local schools.

A spokesman for CALA Homes (West) said: “We are disappointed that our planning application for a premium residential development at Jordanhill Campus has been continued to a hearing.

"We’ve invested a great deal of time, expense and effort into our proposals and designs which have received a positive recommendation from the council’s planners.

“We remain confident our plans will deliver much needed, high-quality homes that are sympathetic to the site’s important landscape and heritage features with more than 40per cent of the proposed development retained as green space. Redevelopment of this derelict site will also create almost 200 new jobs for the city.

“We look forward to making our case at the hearing.”