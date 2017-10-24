COMEDIAN David Baddiel has described the funeral of fellow comic Sean Hughes as a 'great tribute' to the star who died so tragically young at the age of 51.
Baddiel wrote that Monday's service was 'nearly as funny, moving, complex and musically-eclectic as the man himself.'
Asked by one of his Twitter followers if he had danced at the memorial service, he replied: “I didn’t. I felt the day was upsetting enough.”
Loading article content
A number of stars from the comedy world attended the funeral along with Baddiel, including Jack Dee, Johnny Vegas, Bob Mortimer and Hughes’ former Never Mind The Buzzcocks co-star Phill Jupitus.
Jupitus shared a picture on his Twitter page of a page from Hughes’ book Sean’s Book ahead of the funeral.
He wrote: “Raise a glass this afternoon.”
The day before the funeral in north London, Hughes’ brothers Alan and Martin posted on the late star’s Twitter page, sharing details of the service and asking for people to attend if they were a part of his life.
Hughes died of liver cirrhosis, a condition caused by long-term liver damage at the same London hospital where he was born.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.