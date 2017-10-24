Billy Joel has become a father for the third time at the age of 68.
The Uptown Girl singer's wife Alexis, 35, gave birth to their second child, Remy Anne, in New York.
A statement on Joel’s website said: “Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, October 22nd.
“Remy Anne Joel entered the world at 7:52pm weighing 7lbs, 3 oz.
“Billy and Alexis are also parents to Della Rose, two.
“Billy Joel and his 31-year-old daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, were both at Alexis’ side as she gave birth at New York University Hospital.
A spokesman also told People magazine in the US: “Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel welcomed Remy Anne into their family
“Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled.”
