Billy Joel has become a father for the third time at the age of 68.

The Uptown Girl singer's wife Alexis, 35, gave birth to their second child, Remy Anne, in New York.

A statement on Joel’s website said: “Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, October 22nd.

“Remy Anne Joel entered the world at 7:52pm weighing 7lbs, 3 oz.

“Billy and Alexis are also parents to Della Rose, two.

“Billy Joel and his 31-year-old daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, were both at Alexis’ side as she gave birth at New York University Hospital.

“Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled.”