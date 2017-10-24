A COURIER driver was asleep when he ploughed at 48mph into a queue of stationary vehicles on the A9 killing a 25-year-old car driver.
Ion Rusu, 41, from Romania, confessed to police “I possibly was asleep.”
Self-employed Rusu told officers that his job required him to drive for up to 14 hours at a time between Scotland and England and he often felt tired.
Loading article content
At the High Court in Glasgow Rusu admitted causing the death of Marek Majewski by dangerous driving on 20 April, on the southbound A9 Edinburgh to Perth road near to the Keir roundabout at Dunblane by failing to pay attention to the road in front of him and falling asleep.
He smashed his Mercedes Sprinter into farm worker Mr Majewski’s Honda Civic which was then shunted into the back of a lorry. Mr Majewski died at the scene.
Sentence was deferred and Rusu kept in custody.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.