Diesel motorists in Scotland's capital could face paying a £40 a year levy for parking permits.
Edinburgh City Council has launched a three-month consultation on introducing a surcharge on passes for the vehicles.
It comes as part of the Parking Action Plan, which aims to cut pollution and enhance quality of life.
Councillor Lesley Macinnes, transport convener, said: "Evidence is mounting that diesel emissions are causing serious health problems and worsening air quality in cities across the globe and many cities are already taking steps to combat this.
"We're keen to see what people in Edinburgh think of the idea of adding a surcharge to residents' parking permits for diesel vehicles.
"I'd urge everyone to take a few minutes to complete the online consultation and to let others know about it as well.
"After it closes on January 28, we'll review the consultation feedback in a report to a future transport and environment committee before deciding next steps."
The consultation, which runs until January 28, seeks feedback on the proposals although no amount for the surcharge is likely to be put forward before the end date.
Edinburgh has an estimated 8,000 diesel parking pass holders.
The council already charges more for vehicles with higher emissions, with the most expensive primary parking permit costing £475 a year.
Major European cities such as Paris and Madrid have pledged to ban the vehicles entirely by 2025, while at least nine London Boroughs have introduced a surcharge on diesel passes.
The consultation can be found on the local authority's website.
