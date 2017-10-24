THE role of the mentor is celebrated in a new painting created by Scottish artist Gerard M Burns in collaboration with talented young people supported by the MCR Pathways project.
The groundbreaking scheme sees children from a care background in Glasgow schools paired with volunteer mentors from all walks of life.
The painting was unveiled at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum last night [Tues], as part of an evening of art and performance.
Burns, who worked with ten young people to create it, is a major supporter of the charity, and has previously donated a painting of his own, Bridge to the Future, depicting two of the first young people to benefit from the MCR Pathways Young Glasgow Talent mentoring programme.
MCR Pathways supports its young people in two ways with a volunteer mentor who listens and encourages them to fulfil their potential, and through Talent Taster opportunities, which explore the world of work as well as arts, culture and sport.
Iain MacRitchie, MCR Pathways Founder, said: “We have been captivated by Gerard’s work and his ability to create emotion and a powerful message on canvas. We’re incredibly grateful to him for taking the time to work with our young artists."
