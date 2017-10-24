MSPs have backed the Scottish Government’s fracking ban in a parliamentary vote.

Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse announced earlier this month planning regulations would be used to “effectively ban” the controversial gas extraction technique by extending the current moratorium “indefinitely”.

Speaking in a Parliamentary debate, he said the vote gives parliament the opportunity to endorse the government’s “carefully considered and robust decision”.

The Conservatives branded the ban “ludicrous” and “anti-science” while Labour, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats called for it to be incorporated into the national planning framework, making it harder for any future governments to overturn.

Hydraulic fracturing involves injecting high pressure water into shale formations, fracturing the rock to release natural gas, and has been opposed by all parties, except the Conservatives.

Opponents have raised concerns over the impact on health and the environment, while supporters highlight the economic benefits and claim regulation could mitigate any adverse effects.

Mr Wheelhouse said 99% of respondents to a public consultation backed the ban and government-commissioned research “does not provide a strong enough basis from which to address these communities’ concerns”.

He said: “The Scottish Government has concluded it is in the public interest to say no to fracking. The steps we have taken have given immediate effect to this position.”

He added the approach chosen prevents “unnecessary legislation”.

Tory Murdo Fraser said: “In relation to the SNP’s ludicrous ban on fracking on Scotland it is difficult to know which aspect of this is worst.

“Is it this government’s abandonment of evidence-led policy making? Is it it’s contempt for science? Or the sheer hypocrisy from a party that in the past has been happy to champion Scotland’s hydrocarbon industry but now simply wants us to reply in imports of fracked gas from elsewhere in the world, wherever that may be?”

Currently, the Ineos refinery at Grangemouth processes US shale gas shipments and Mr Fraser said the ban means Scotland uses shale gas but “misses out” on the economic benefits of producing it.

Mr Fraser accused the government of “ignoring” 2014 research it commissioned indicating fracking could be carried out “safely” and claimed they were “dancing to the tune of the Green Party”.

Labour’s Claudia Beamish was clear fracking is “unwanted technology” which was “incompatible with Scotland’s future as a green and progressive nation”.

She said: “The long term damage outweighs any short term value that might be gained - a value which has been significantly over inflated by the industry.”

Writing the ban into the national planning framework would mean there would have to be a vote in Holyrood before the ban could be lifted, so it could not be “changed on a ministerial whim”, she added.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell said the debate and vote in Holyrood marked an “historic moment” for Scotland with the shift away from fossil fuels but added: “It’s time to put in place a water tight ban with a firm basis in planning law.”

He said: “The risk that the fracking technologies pose to the climate and to communities far outweigh the economic benefits they could ever deliver. It’s just not worth it.”

Meanwhile Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur said the government’s approach was the “best way of implementing an immediate and effective ban” on fracking but called for it to be included in the planning framework.

MSPs voted by 91 to 28 for the ban.