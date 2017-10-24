LEADING supermarkets and contractors providing meals to schools, hospitals and prisons have pledged to help people receive their “five a day” by increasing the amount of vegetables they include in food.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Co-op and Greggs the bakers are among firms to back a target agreed at a “veg summit” in Edinburgh which aims to tackle declining rates of households eating their greens.

They have set a target for Scots to eat at least one extra portion a day, with research showing most people in Scotland consume on average of just three portions.

“The five-a-day message hasn’t worked,” said Pete Ritchie of Nourish Scotland, at the National Vegetable Summit. “It’s the most recognised campaign in the world, yet numbers haven’t shifted. It’s time for retailers to step up to the plate to do their bit to boost government dietary targets.”

Allan Bowie, chair of the newly formed Fruit and Vegetable Leadership Group and former president of the National Farmers Union of Scotland, said: “Some 80 per cent of all vegetables are sold through the top five supermarkets, which have a combined turnover of billions of pounds and have massive influence on buying habits.”

Mr Bowie, who advocates a “vegetable credit card” system for children in supermarkets, added engaging with the chains and consumers gives campaigners a chance of getting the message across without the need for legislation.

Another suggestion at the summit was for special “vegetable” compartments in trolleys.

Among the promises are Lidl’s aim for one portion of veg in every ready meal, two portions of veg in all online recipes and to promote veg in store and online.

Tesco said its Finest range of eveningmeals will always include two vegetable side dish options, and that reformulated and new products will include details of the amount of vegetables.

Sainsbury’s promised to increase by 30 the number of products that contain “one of your five-a-day” message, and to position fresh vegetables in high-footfall areas in stores.

Gregg’s said it would ensure 100 per cent of its soups and leaf-based meal salads will provide at least one portion of vegetables.

It also plans to sell an additional 15 million portions of veg from January 2018 to October 2020.

And Sodexo, which provides one million meals a day to hospitals, schools, the armed forces and prisons, pledged to increase vegetable procurement by 10 per cent by 2020 and to provide dishes that are at least two-thirds plant-based.

The move follows research which found 95.5 per cent of young people are not eating enough vegetables.

The conference was attended by delegates from the Scottish Government, farming, research, social care, retail, hospitality and social enterprises sectors. Cath Cooney of the Health and Social Care Alliance, said fresh affordable fresh vegetables and fruit was a "basic human rights issue".

Although vegetable growing in Scotland has increased by 25 per cent in the past 10 years, consumption has fallen, Scots eat only three portions compared to 3.3 in 2014.

People living in deprived areas of Scotland, where vegetables at local shops are more expensive than in supermarkets, eat 2.5 portions at most.

Campaigners claim eating at least one extra portion of vegetables a day could save 20,000 premature deaths in Scotland, and could grow vegetable production by 60 per cent.

However, they are up against limited TV advertising of vegetables, when compared to other foods and miserly veg portions in restaurants.

In restaurants, diners are getting half a portion of veg for every three meals eaten and many charge extra for a side dish of vegetables. The eating-on-the-go culture of a panini and coffee precludes vegetables.

It also emerged that more than 40 per cent of vegetables grown in the UK for human consumption never reaches the consumer. Surplus produce goes to food waste or animal feed instead of being ‘gleaned’ for fresh consumption by community groups and food banks, or frozen for the retail market.

Vegetable sales in Scotland are worth £410m, but that figure is not growing as quickly as sales of fruit.

Marks & Spencer and Waitrose declined to take part in the UK-wide event organised by Peas Please and held simultaneously in London and Cardiff.