FREED Jamie Harron enjoyed an emotional reunion with his mother Patricia at Glasgow Airport last night after the threat of a three month jail sentence in Dubai was lifted.

Mr Harron, 27, of Stirling told her he loved her as they hugged after an intervention by the gulf state's ruler set him free following his conviction for public indecency on Sunday.

The electrician, who had accidentally touched a man's hip, told reporters: "I kept positive all the way through it because I couldn't believe it [had] happened."

