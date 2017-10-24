THE Scottish economy could receive an £800 million boost if businesses find ways to use food and drink waste which is currently thrown away, a new report has found.
Data from government agency Zero Waste Scotland has revealed that 27 million tonnes of valuable material available in Scotland could be captured and put to use as chemicals, biofuels and other renewable products.
The Biorefining Potential for Scotland report, published today, serves to highlight for the first time the scale of opportunity in the bioeconomy sector.
The report says biological resources will have a “crucial role” to play in helping the Scottish Government to deliver economic, environmental and social benefits through a circular economy strategy.
The theory of circular economy rejects the linear economic model of making something, using it and disposing of it. Instead, resources are kept in use for longer periods, extracting maximum value from them before recovering and regenerating any materials which can be salvaged for further use.
It is believed that with the right investment, residues from whisky production, food waste from households and hospitality, agricultural residues such as animal manure and unused or misshapen fruit and vegetables, and even wastewater sludge from sewage treatment facilities could be put to good use.
The report estimates an extra £500m to £800m could be generated each year for Scotland’s economy by using food and drink by-products alone. This does not include any possible impact from re-using marine or forestry waste.
Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “This report will help showcase our burgeoning portfolio to a global audience – as well as demonstrating the opportunities available to develop new, sustainable and profitable circular economy businesses in Scotland.”
Environment Secretary, Roseanna Cunningham, said: “We need to stop seeing waste and start seeing opportunities.”
