Tory MP Douglas Ross has hit back at critics after he missed a Commons vote on Universal Credit to officiate in a Champions League football match in Barcelona.

Mr Ross also defended the flagship welfare reform, saying it had issues but could be improved to ensure it works and delivers for everyone.

Moray MP Mr Ross missed last week’s vote because he was running the line at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, as the home side took on the Greek team Olympiacos.

Speaking as MPs debated the policy, Mr Ross took aim at SNP MP John McNally, who brandished a red card during last week’s Prime Minister’s Questions as he criticised the Tory MP.

“You will be aware that I received much criticism for missing the Universal Credit debate last week, so I welcome the opportunity to contribute to this week’s, six days on from the last time we discussed it,” Mr Ross said.

“I do, however, note that (Mr McNally) is not here in the chamber, on this of all days.”

He did not take any interventions from MPs, saying: “I’m sorry, I would simply say to members opposite, who were very critical that I wasn’t here to represent my constituents’ views, and therefore I think during my four minutes I will use that opportunity to speak up for them.”

On policy, Mr Ross said he was encouraged that there was cross-party support for the principles behind Universal Credit.

“While there are issues with Universal Credit, and I will come to these in a moment, we also have to acknowledge the benefits,” he said, citing data that shows the system is helping people find and stay in work.

“There are benefits to this system, and it is hardly surprising given that this is a simplified system, and I’m also grateful that the Government is clearly listening to the concerns raised by members across the House, as we saw with the decision on the cost of the helpline.”

Responses from ministers on constituency cases had been “constructive and helpful”, Mr Ross said, adding: “By dealing with these issues in this way, we can ensure that Universal Credit, which is accepted across the political spectrum with agreement in principle, does not only work for everyone, but delivers for everyone as well.”