Paisley's bid for the title of UK City of Culture has already changed perceptions of the town, its bid director said last night.

The award's judging panel, led by chairman Phil Redmond, has toured the town, which is in the short list for the title, currently held by Hull.

The judges took a tour of the town yesterday, and saw its 12th century Abbey and Victorian town hall, as well as meeting with leading artist and writer John Byrne.

They later visited a series of community groups and projects at the Tannahill Centre in Ferguslie Park, where Byrne grew up.

During the visit the judges met groups including Renfrewshire’s award-winning youth diversionary project - Street Stuff, Strong Women in Ferguslie Together (SWIFT) and the STAR community project.

As part of the visit the judges met with some of the members of local sewing group, the Feegie Needlers, which includes nursery children, parents and the elderly.

Jean Cameron, the bid director, said: “It’s been wonderful to welcome the judges to our town to show them the diverse range of culture we have and for them to meet some of the people who have been the voices of Paisley’s bid from the start.

“The competition has already proved positive for Paisley – it has taken awareness of our internationally-significant story to a new level and changed perceptions of the town. It’s also brought a new sense of self-confidence to residents and shown them how the power of culture can be harnessed to change people's lives for the better.

“Buddies have really helped the town shine – shown what Paisley can bring to the UK and why the town wants the title, needs the title, and will deliver a year of world-class culture in 2021."

Redmond said: "I’ve enjoyed going around seeing everything and actually meeting some of the people and seeing the enthusiasm of the people that are getting behind the bid.

“Each city is different and I think one of the great things is how you come and see the commonalities and the differences in each city. It’s been a really great, interesting day and that’s the thing I love about doing this – it’s a real privilege."

The bid has also been backed by some of the town's most high-profile cultural figures, including singer Paolo Nutini, actor Gerard Butler, designer Pam Hogg and artist John Byrne who also met the judges during the visit.

The town is the only Scottish place on the final shortlist announced by the UK Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport alongside Coventry, Stoke, Sunderland and Swansea. Paisley will find out if it has been successful in December.