A Glasgow University lecturer is one of many academics to have hit out at a Tory MP who wrote to universities asking for names of professors teaching about Brexit.

The letter from Chris Heaton-Harris, a Conservative whip and Leave campaigner, has prompted a backlash from those teaching after he also requested links to their courses.

Many jokingkly invited Mr Heaton-Harris to join their class - providing he paid the tuition fee like all the other students.

Of course you can access my recorded lectures @chhcalling. Just enrol and pay the £9,000 per year your party deems fair, like everyone else. pic.twitter.com/qYYw2lrEO1 — Ben Whitham (@DrBenWhitham) October 24, 2017

If Chris Heaton-Harris wants to know what I teach about #Brexit he'll need to cough up £9250.https://t.co/mTath2OT4r — Alan MacLeod (@alan_macleod) October 24, 2017

Others poked fun at the MP’s request.

My lectures are normally on open sci & neuroscience but now they'll be 100% Brexit w/ Exam Q "How shit is Brexit?" https://t.co/FZSY7z4uLN — Chris Chambers (@chrisdc77) October 24, 2017

James Chalmers, Regius Professor of Law at the University of Glasgow, suggested “a petition to make @chhcalling attend all these lectures once he has the list” before adding “he’s not actually going to get a list”.

Proposal: a petition to make @chhcalling attend all these lectures once he has the list. https://t.co/kGuSVeWplv — James Chalmers (@ProfChalmers) October 24, 2017

The funniest thing about the MP asking universities what we’re teaching about Brexit is the assumption that VCs have any idea what we teach. — Charlotte L. Riley (@lottelydia) October 24, 2017

Professor Michael Smith from Aberdeen University was one of many calling for transparency on Brexit, by way of an exchange for his lecture notes.

I’ll send Theresa May my lectures if she releases all of the Brexit impact studies her government is sitting on. Transparency, eh?#HigherEd https://t.co/ETFvE2Icb4 — Michael E. Smith (@ProfMESmith) October 24, 2017

Downing Street distanced itself from the "sinister" letter after it came to light on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman told a Westminster briefing that Mr Heaton-Harris had not been acting as a Government representative.

The spokesman said: "What the Prime Minister has always been very clear on is her respect for the freedom and independence of universities and the role they play in creating open and stimulating debate.

"Free speech is one of the foundations on which our universities are built and, of course, it should be protected."

Professor David Green, vice chancellor at the University of Worcester, said: "When I read this extraordinary letter on Parliamentary paper from a serving MP, I felt a chill down my spine. Was this the beginnings of a very British McCarthyism?"

A copy of the letter from Mr Heaton-Harris states: "I was wondering if you would be so kind as to supply me with the names of professors at your establishment who are involved in the teaching of European affairs, with particular reference to Brexit.

"Furthermore, if I could be provided with a copy of the syllabus and links to the online lectures which relate to this area I would be much obliged."

Prof Green said he had not heard of Mr Heaton-Harris before receiving the letter, but discovered he has previously described himself as a Eurosceptic.

He said: "I realised that his letter just asking for information appears so innocent but is really so, so dangerous.

"Here is the first step to the thought police, the political censor and Newspeak, naturally justified as 'the will of the British people', another phrase to be found on Mr Heaton-Harris's website.

"Then I thought that only one response was appropriate, which Churchill spoke so brilliantly for all who love Britain and democracy when he said 'we shall outlive the power of tyranny' and 'we shall never surrender'.

"That is my reply to Mr Heaton-Harris MP's sinister letter."