Chris Evans’ old Ferrari has been put up for sale - by Scottish sporting hero Sir Chris Hoy.
The stunning Ferrari 458 Italia is regarded by experts as one of the Italian firm’s greatest ever models.
And this 2010 model was bought new by Radio 2 presenter and renowned petrolhead Chris Evans.
The former Top Gear host, who is known for his love of Ferraris, only held onto the 202mph supercar for a short time.
It was then sold by a dealership to Sir Chris Hoy, who has kept it for the past five years.
Sir Chris, who won six gold medals at the Olympics before swapping pedal power for horsepower and racing at Le Mans, has now put the Ferrari up for sale.
It will be sold by Silverstone Auctions at its NEC Classic Motor Show Sale over the weekend of November 11.
The auction house has given it a guide price of £120,000 - £140,000.
Mark Hickman, classic car specialist, Silverstone Auctions, said: “Chris has really enjoyed owning the car, but it’s time for a change. It’s totally unique and a really high specification.
“I’ve never seen one in that colour before. It’s been clearly looked after and in fantastic condition and with such a detailed history and provenance we’re expecting a lot of interest in the car.”
The Ferrari 458 Italia went on sale in 2009 and is powered by a 4.5-litre V8 engine located behind the drive.
With 570bhp, the supercar is capable of 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds and will reach a top speed of 202mph.
