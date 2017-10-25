Violent Scottish prisoners have been boasting about their 'easy' life in jail after posting naked selfies on Facebook.
Michael Roberts uploaded the photographs of himself and fellow inmates Lee Ridgway and killer John Reid from an illegally held mobile phone from inside the high-security Saughton Prison in Edinburgh.
Roberts, 22, told friends online: "Yeah my bro it's so easy in here."
Loading article content
Lee Ridgway
Police have now launched an investigation into the online pictures.
Scottish Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said reports were being looked into as it is a criminal offence for inmates to have a mobile phone behind bars.
John Reid
Mr Matheson told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I can't comment on that specific allegation because this is a matter that is now under police investigation because it is a criminal offence to have a mobile phone within a prison."
He added: "What I do expect is for this matter to be fully investigated and where there is evidence offences have been committed, for appropriate action to be taken against individuals who have been involved in this activity."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?