SWEEPING reforms of Scotland's Fire and Rescue Service could see stations closed and firefighter numbers cut, it has emerged.

Documents being circulated to senior Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) management have said the current service could not last beyond the end of the financial year.It has been suggested that some city-based staff could switch to an on-call rota similar to that used in rural areas, while the number of full-time posts will be reduced.

Fire and Rescue chiefs have said there will be no compulsory redundancies, but Labour has called for an urgent debate at the Scottish Parliament saying that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly "ducked" questions about cuts to the service.

