A new cuddly toy for Rangers fans has been launched called 'TIMMY' bear.
Former Rangers shareholder Mike Ashley's Sports Direct say the bear will be available to buy on November 25 priced at £9.99.
A photo of the bear has appeared on the Sports Direct website drapped in Rangers colours- it's also available with Newcastle and Portsmouth tops.
Gers fans were quick to joke about the kids’ toy on fan forums.
Timmy Bear 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💚💚💚💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/E7BsCrx1nq— Ken Walsh (@KennethWalsh20) October 25, 2017
One fan posted: "It's clearly a brand name as they do a Newcastle and Pompey one too but, seriously, do they think bears will buy something named Timmy?"
Another added: "A lot of thought went into that."
One joked: "Perhaps they will change it to Billy the Bear....or maybe not"
I think Mike Ashley is just trolling them now.— James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) October 24, 2017
Rangers "Timmy Bear" https://t.co/V8ujzNJJxA pic.twitter.com/y1ozrLnbqx
Roger McMonagle wrote on Twitter: “You couldn’t make it up!”
While James Doleman joked: "I think Mike Ashley is just trolling them now."
Mike Ashley sold his remaining Rangers shares to fan group Club 1872 in June.
