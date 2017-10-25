By Rory Cassidy

A RANGERS fan has admitted threatening to kill Hibernian manager Neil Lennon in an expletive-laden Facebook post.

Sean Cowan was incensed after the former Celtic manager cupped his ears in celebration during the Edinburgh club’s 3-2 win against his club at Ibrox on August 12, Paisley Sheriff Court was told.

The court heard Cowan, 54, made the remarks on the social media site’s page relating to the fan site Follow Follow at around 10pm that night.

Cowan wrote: “Somebody give me a weapon and I will shoot this little terrorist **** in the head with impunity. I’m serious. I would. I can get one, not a problem. Police Scotland are probably all over it now though. I have previous for firearms so I’m expecting a chap soon.”

Cowan tried to cover his tracks by deleting the messages from the social media site.

But he was snared thanks to an unnamed witness who took screenshots of the messages and passed them to police – leading to his arrest and conviction. And he now faces being jailed for the offence when he returns to the dock at Paisley Sheriff Court next month to learn his fate.

The details emerged when Cowan, of Johnstone, Renfrewshire, appeared in the dock for a pre-trial hearing.

He struck a deal with prosecutors which saw him plead guilty to one charge in exchange for the second being dropped.

He pleaded guilty to breaching the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Scotland) Act 2012 Terry Gallanagh, defending, said: “He is truly sorry and disgusted with himself.” Sheriff Vincent Canavan called for background reports ahead of sentencing.