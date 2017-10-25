Theresa May appeared to contradict the Brexit Secretary over his warnings that MPs may not get a say on the exit deal until after Britain quits the European Union because talks will go down to the wire.

David Davis said he expected negotiations to go on until the last minute of the final day before the UK leaves and Parliament would not get a vote until the agreement was secured.

But just over an hour later, the Prime Minister told MPs she was "confident" a deal would be secured in time for it to go before MPs.

She told the Commons: "The timetable under the Lisbon Treaty does give time until March 2019 for the negotiations to take place, but I am confident because it is in the interests of both sides - and it is not just this parliament that wants to have a vote on that deal, but actually there will be ratification by other parliaments - that we will be able to achieve that agreement and that negotiation in time for this parliament to have the vote that we committed to."

Mr Davis said Brussels' negotiating track record meant talks would be pushed to the 11th hour, but suggested it would be "very exciting for everybody watching".

He said: "It's no secret that the way the union makes its decision tends to be at the 59th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day and so on, and that is precisely what I would expect to happen."

He added: "If there is a time limit on a negotiation the union stops the clock, it assumes that it's still at 11:59 until it is concluded, sometimes over the course of 24, 36, 72 hours thereafter, and that's what I imagine it will be.

"And it will be a lot of pressure, very high stress, very exciting for everybody watching."

Much of the withdrawal agreement, which is focused on citizens' rights, the border on the island of Ireland, and the divorce bill, will only be agreed when the future relationship between the UK and EU is signed off, he said.

"My hunch on this is it will be co-terminus in terms of agreement, not quite in terms of signing, with the forward relationship," he told the committee.

Pressed on whether that meant a vote in Parliament on the deal could be after March 2019, he replied: "It could be, yes, it could be."

He added: "Well, it can't come before we have the deal."

Labour said Mr Davis and Mrs May had fuelled confusion about the Government's position.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer said: "David Davis and Theresa May's comments only add to the confusion and chaos over the Government's approach to the Brexit negotiations.

"Labour has been clear from the outset that Parliament must have the final say on the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union before March 2019.

"Ministers must urgently clarify their comments and accept Parliament will not be sidelined."