Advice to rinse fruits and vegetables before eating them simply will not wash for apples coated with pesticide residues, research has shown.

Only dunking in a baking powder solution for up to 15 minutes will do the job, scientists found, and even then, some of the potentially toxic chemicals will be left behind.

Researchers in the US carried out laboratory tests of different methods used to remove two common pesticides from apples. One was the fungicide thiabendazole and the other the insecticide phosmet.

