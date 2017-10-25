DAVID Mundell has signalled that the UK Government will shortly publish a list of which powers from Brussels will be devolved to the Scottish Parliament and which will not be.

During Scottish Questions in the Commons, the Secretary of State came under a repeated challenge from SNP MPs to name a single power that might go to Holyrood post Brexit.

He stressed that the Government expected there to be a "significant increase in the decision-making power of each devolved administration" and accused the SNP of taking a "pantomime approach" to the issue of more powers.

