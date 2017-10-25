Catalonia’s vice president has said Spanish authorities are giving separatists “no other option” but to push ahead with proclaiming a new republic.

Oriol Junqueras said his party — one of two in the ruling separatist Catalan coalition— is “going to work towards building a republic, because we understand that there is a democratic mandate to establish such a republic”.

He said he was speaking on behalf of his Republican Left party and not for the regional government of President Carles Puigdemont.

