JEREMY Corbyn will this weekend speak at a Unite policy conference in Scotland where fellow left winger Richard Leonard will also speak.

The Labour leader will be in Edinburgh on Friday for a private meeting of Scottish Labour.

Local members will be able to ask questions. Anas Sarwar, the centrist candidate in the leadership contest, will be in attendance.

On Saturday, Mr Corbyn will travel to Aviemore for the Unite conference, which will focus on jobs, the cost of living and protecting public services.

Other speakers will include Pat Rafferty, Unite's Scottiish Secretary, Keith Brown the Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for jobs, the economy and fair work, and Leo Gerrard, leader of the American trade union, the United Steelworkers.

On Sunday, Mr Leonard, billed in his capacity as “MSP and candidate for leader of the Scottish Labour Party,” will give a speech following an address by Len McCluskey, the union’s General Secretary.

A source close to Mr Sarwar made clear the leadership candidate had “no issue” with his rival speaking at the same union conference as Mr Corbyn.

But one party insider noted: “Richard is Jeremy’s man in Scotland, so little wonder they are working hand in hand.

“In fact, I’m not sure Richard had any independent thought behind trumpeting the Corbyn lines. Their speeches are likely to be identical.”

Despite some observers believing that the UK party leader has a clear preference for the left winger Mr Leonard, Mr Corbyn has insisted he is keeping out of the Scottish leadership race and has stressed he would work with whichever candidate won the contest.

The UK leader believes Scotland “holds the keys” to Labour winning the next General Election, having done better in the snap June poll than many had expected; picking up six new seats. A swing of a few more points would have seen the party win even more.

Mr Corbyn has pledged to spend much more time in Scotland, visiting at least once a month. In summer, he spent five days touring the nation.