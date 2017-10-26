A teenager has died after his car careered off the A82 in Lochaber.
Emergency services were called to the crash at about 11.32am on Wednesday.
It involved a blue Audi A3, which had left the road between Letterfinlay and Invergloy, north of Spean Bridge.
Loading article content
The 17-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.
Next of kin have been informed and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.
The road was closed but has since re-opened.
Sergeant Alan Henderson said: "Our thoughts are with the young man's family and friends at this sad time.
"I would urge anyone who witnessed this collision or who has information which could help us to establish the circumstances to contact us.
"Please call police on 101, quoting reference NP9811/17, with any information which could prove helpful."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.