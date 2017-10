Theresa May faced further pressure to make major changes to the Government’s flagship welfare reform as an influential committee of MPs called for the waiting time for Universal Credit (UC) to be cut.

The cross-party Work and Pensions Select Committee said there was evidence that the six-week wait before claimants receive their first payment was causing “acute financial difficulty” and should be reduced to one month.

The committee said cutting the waiting time would remove a “major obstacle” to the success of the policy.

