Prince Harry has warned of the dangers of social media for young people as he met ambassadors for a mental health charity on a visit to Denmark.

Harry spoke to volunteers and service users from the One of Us mental health campaign at a bakery in the Danish capital on Thursday morning.

He said: “People are spending far too much time online and it’s like a mental running machine that they can’t get off. You wouldn’t put your body through such a workout.

Prince Harry speaks to the 'One of Us' team that is driving change in attitudes toward mental illness in Denmark. #RoyalVisitDenmark pic.twitter.com/sFT5jf72By — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 26, 2017

“I’m the last person to say ban it but people are suffering from mental fatigue and getting burnt out. We all need to talk to each other more.”

Harry was given a tour of the bakery kitchen by head chef Claus Borre but declined a Danish pastry on his visit.

Speaking afterwards, charity ambassador Troels Torp said: “It was great to talk to the Prince as I thought he was an equal.

“You could see he had been in a dark place once himself because of his mother and that’s why he can relate to us. He was very kind and caring and down to earth.”

Harry tours the Hellerup bakery (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Prince Harry then went on to the Danish Veterans Centre where he met Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

The two princes shook hands and posed for pictures before going to meet veterans, including members of the Danish Invictus Games team.

The Princes watch sitting volleyball played by veterans, including members of the Danish @WeAreInvictus team pic.twitter.com/7ehI2CChvU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 26, 2017

The Prince is on the second day of a two-day visit to Copenhagen – the latest in a series of European trips made by the Royal Family following the Brexit vote.

Speaking at a reception at the city’s Tivoli Gardens on Wednesday, he spoke of the “strong ties” between the two countries.

He said: “This trip is a clear reminder of the shared values and strong alliance the UK has with Denmark.

“Our two countries have an unbreakable bond which is as strong now as it ever has been.”

Harry arrived in Copenhagen after flying by private plane on Wednesday.